Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Stake Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,161 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Otonomy worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.80 on Friday. Otonomy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,760.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

