Osisko gold royalties (OR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy or rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.18. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,696,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,591,000 after buying an additional 988,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 322,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

