Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Orthopediatrics stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

