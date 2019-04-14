Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Orthopediatrics worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

KIDS stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.99 million, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

