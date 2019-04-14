Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

NYSE:UNP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/orleans-capital-management-corp-la-has-1-97-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.