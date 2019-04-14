Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 97.17% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $385.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

