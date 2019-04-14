Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $577,471.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $577,471.00 and $9.09 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,214,718 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

