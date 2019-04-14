Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,839,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,818,091 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $218,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

