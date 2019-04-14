OpGen (OPGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $2.30 target price for the company.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 232.38% and a negative net margin of 453.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan/ Fa Jones bought 417,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

