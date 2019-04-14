ONG Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

ONG (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ONG has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.97 million worth of ONG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONG token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00018188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ONG has traded 148.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00379366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.01386172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00217178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About ONG

ONG’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. ONG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ONG’s official website is ont.io . ONG’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . ONG’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ONG

ONG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

