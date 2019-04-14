Onespan Inc (OSPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Onespan in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Onespan has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Onespan had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 695,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 565,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $6,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 285.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 222,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

