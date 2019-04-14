Old National Bancorp (ONB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

ONB opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,428,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,238,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,096,000 after buying an additional 405,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,238,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,096,000 after buying an additional 405,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,948,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 169,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

