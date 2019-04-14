OBXcoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (OBX)

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, OBXcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. OBXcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OBXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00381773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.01384349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About OBXcoin

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin . OBXcoin’s official website is obxcoin.io

Buying and Selling OBXcoin

OBXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OBXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

