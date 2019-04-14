NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $463,481,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $370,449,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,803,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 2,462,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. SNS Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

