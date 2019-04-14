NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,146 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1,200.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

