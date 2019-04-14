NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 26,396.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $576,451.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,671.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $10,065,092. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

