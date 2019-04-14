Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAN opened at $13.46 on Friday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

