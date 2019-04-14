NPER (NPER) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. NPER has a total market capitalization of $266,350.00 and $30,184.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPER has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00026226 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006535 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 204.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject . The official website for NPER is nper.io/En . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

