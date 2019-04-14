Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,772 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of AdvanSix worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 94,456 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 360.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASIX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $386.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen cut shares of AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

