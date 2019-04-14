Northern Trust Corp Has $9.07 Million Stake in Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.59 on Friday. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $739.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $9.07 Million Stake in Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/northern-trust-corp-has-9-07-million-stake-in-univest-financial-corp-uvsp.html.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.