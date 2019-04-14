Norges Bank Takes Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468,776 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226,328 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 904,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

