Norges Bank Invests $42.10 Million in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,095,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $458.97 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.33.

WARNING: “Norges Bank Invests $42.10 Million in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/norges-bank-invests-42-10-million-in-credit-acceptance-corp-cacc-stock.html.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.