Norges Bank Invests $42.10 Million in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,095,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
CACC stock opened at $458.97 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.33.
Credit Acceptance Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
