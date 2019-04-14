Norges Bank Invests $41.39 Million in Brunswick Co. (BC) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 891,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,390,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of BC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

