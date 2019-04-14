Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 10,060 Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.41 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

