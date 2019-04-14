Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Medifast Inc (MED)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $95.88 and a 52-week high of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $677,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,690 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

