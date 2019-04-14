Nordea Investment Management AB Has $165,000 Stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMOT opened at $36.66 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

