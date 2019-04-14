NiSource Inc. (NI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.82% of NiSource worth $76,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $28.07 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/nisource-inc-ni-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.