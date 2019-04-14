Nike (NKE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.10.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Nike has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 21.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 403,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $34,615,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.