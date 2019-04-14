Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Nike by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 403,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,615,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Nike stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/nike-inc-nke-shares-sold-by-newman-dignan-sheerar-inc.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.