Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Cut by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen raised Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe raised Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

