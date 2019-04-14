NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Cut by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/nextera-energy-inc-nee-holdings-cut-by-nuwave-investment-management-llc.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.