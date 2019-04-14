New West Energy Services (NWE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

New West Energy Services Inc. (CVE:NWE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 48000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

New West Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:NWE)

New West Energy Services Inc, an integrated oil and gas services company, provides drilling waste management and environmental services to the oil and gas inductry in Canada. It operates in two segments, Vacuum Truck and Fluid Transportation Services, and Environmental Services. The company offers drilling waste management planning, testing, treatment, and disposal services; equipment hauling and trucking services; oilfield equipment fabrication and rental services; and a cradle to grave waste tracking application to produce formatted reports.

