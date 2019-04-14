New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

