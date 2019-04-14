Neuronetics (STIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 77,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,495. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $304.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $252,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 26,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $423,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 16,237.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Neuronetics by 460.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.