Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.48.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.00, a P/E/G ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,579,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

