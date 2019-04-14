NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetScout Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,308,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 891.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 894,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 676,184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 678,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 209,090 shares in the last quarter.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,067.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $333,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

