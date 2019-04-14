NCR Co. (NCR) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $475,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $136,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NCR by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NCR by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,277,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NCR by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.