National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,555.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 699,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 673,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,879,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

