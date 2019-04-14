National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,145,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,321,000 after acquiring an additional 118,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

