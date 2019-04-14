National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

