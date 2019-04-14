National Bank Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Canada (ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 0.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

