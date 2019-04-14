Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.05 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

