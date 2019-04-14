Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Myovant Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

MYOV stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $12,308,000. RA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 259,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

