Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $287,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,673,000 after buying an additional 60,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,879,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,677,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,677,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 387,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.38. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

