Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $283,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,536.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

