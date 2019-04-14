Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $278,000 in Cryolife Inc (CRY) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cryolife by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cryolife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cryolife by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryolife by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.54. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.65 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

In other news, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $194,313.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,233.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $181,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

