Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 5,720 Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LNC opened at $64.91 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.
In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
