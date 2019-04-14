M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.