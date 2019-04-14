MSG Networks (MSGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE MSGN opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

