Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $36,057.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Whittaker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,524.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,512,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 951,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 197,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

